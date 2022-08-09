NEWS

EU Commission calls for investigation of phone tapping scandal

EU Commission calls for investigation of phone tapping scandal

The European Commission has said that the illegal surveillance of citizens by intelligence services is “unacceptable,” while calling for an investigation into the tapping of a Greek political leader’s phone.

Asked during a press briefing on Tuesday, Anitta Hipper, a spokeswoman on home affairs, migration and internal security, said the Commission is “aware of media reports about the use of surveillance by some governments.”

“Our position is clear. Any attempt by national security services to illegally access data of citizens, including journalists and political opponents, if confirmed, is unacceptable,” Hipper said.

“Member states are responsible for protecting their national security and must supervise and control their security services to ensure that they fully respect fundamental rights. This is absolutely essential to ensure the protection of personal data and the safety of journalists and freedom of expression,” she said.

Hipper said it is the responsibility of each member state to investigate such matters, adding that “the Commission expects national authorities to thoroughly investigate any such allegation in order to restore public confidence.”

Wiretapping EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece gets exemptions in gas agreement
ECONOMY

Greece gets exemptions in gas agreement

PM Mitsotakis sends letter to EU chief with energy proposals
NEWS

PM Mitsotakis sends letter to EU chief with energy proposals

European Parliament to honor Manolis Glezos
NEWS

European Parliament to honor Manolis Glezos

Albania, North Macedonia finally start EU membership talks
NEWS

Albania, North Macedonia finally start EU membership talks

Croatia poised to clear final hurdle for euro entry
NEWS

Croatia poised to clear final hurdle for euro entry

Explainer: What’s behind North Macedonia’s long road to the EU?
IN DEPTH

Explainer: What’s behind North Macedonia’s long road to the EU?