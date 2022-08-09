65 forest fires reported in 24 hours

A total of 65 forest fires broke out in the 24-hour period to 6 p.m., the Fire Service said on Tuesday, warning that the threat of fires remains very high for Wednesday in many regions.

The service said a fire that broke out on the northern Aegean island of Samothraki is under control. Thirty-five firefighters are at the scene, assisted by four vehicles, two aircraft and three helicopters.

A forest fire that broke out near the village of Petroto in Fthiotida is ongoing. A contingent of 52 firelighters, 15 tenders, 11 aircraft and 3 helicopters remain at the scene.

Meanwhile, the General Secretariat for Civil Protection has issued a code orange fire warning for the regions of Attica, Central Greece (mainly Viotia and Evia), the Peloponnese (Argolida and Corinth), Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (Evros) and northern Aegean (Chios) for Wednesday.

Citizens are urged to avoid any open-air activities that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass and branches, using machines that create sparks – such as circular saws, welding devices – using outdoor grills, smoking bees, and throwing lit cigarettes.