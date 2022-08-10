Covid cases dropping again in Greece

The latest wave of Covid-19 is receding in Greece, according to data from last week, which showed that all key indicators of the epidemic, from new diagnoses, the infectiousness index, to deaths of patients with the disease, were markedly reduced compared to the last week of July.

In particular, 100,421 cases (9,626 per million population) were recorded in the week of August 1 to 7, a 19% decrease compared to the previous week. Of these cases 21% involved reinfections.

The National Public Health Authority (EODY) reported 314 Covid-19 patient deaths, compared to 355 in the last week of July.

A total of 31,722 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic.

Moreover, and for the first time during the current epidemic wave, the number of intubated patients with Covid-19 also fell, with 120 on Sunday, August 7, compared to 138 on Sunday, July 3.

Last week there were 2,343 admissions of patients infected with the coronavirus to hospitals in the country, about 200 fewer than the week before (2,558 admissions).

A net increase in cases was recorded only in Kea (46%), Kalymnos (37%), Lesvos (28%), Messinia (16%), Chios and Limnos (14%).