US diaspora raises $350,000 for fire-stricken Greek hospital in Istanbul

Greek Americans have already raised $350,000 for the reconstruction of the fire-stricken Balikli Greek Hospital in Istanbul, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America told Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios on Tuesday.

The US diaspora “responded immediately to our call,” Elpidophoros tweeted.

The archbishop, who arrived in Istanbul on Tuesday for the third pilgrimage organized by Archdiocese of America in celebration of the centenary of its founding, will visit Balikli in coming days.

The fire broke out on August 4 and destroyed the roof of the philanthropic institution’s historic building. Elderly residents and patients had been evacuated and no injuries were reported. [AMNA]