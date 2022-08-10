NEWS

First license for skyscraper in Greece issued, minister says

First license for skyscraper in Greece issued, minister says
[Lamda Development]

The first license for the construction of a skyscraper in Greece was issued late on Tuesday, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Wednesday.

In an interview with private broadcaster Skai TV, the minister said construction of the 198.85 metre-high tower in Elliniko – to be called the Riviera Tower – is expected to begin in a few weeks.

The tower is part of Lamda Development’s Ellinikon project, described as the largest urban redevelopment project in Europe. 

Architecture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Prisoner suspends hunger strike
NEWS

Prisoner suspends hunger strike

Anarchist group claims responsibility for attack on Greek media group
NEWS

Anarchist group claims responsibility for attack on Greek media group

17N leader granted first prison leave; Athens mayor reacts
NEWS

17N leader granted first prison leave; Athens mayor reacts

Fresh damage done on Hagia Sofia’s Imperial Gate
NEWS

Fresh damage done on Hagia Sofia’s Imperial Gate

Mitsotakis remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992
NEWS

Mitsotakis remembers Axarlian, killed by N17 terror group in 1992

Government condemns attack on media group
NEWS

Government condemns attack on media group