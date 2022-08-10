First license for skyscraper in Greece issued, minister says

The first license for the construction of a skyscraper in Greece was issued late on Tuesday, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Wednesday.

In an interview with private broadcaster Skai TV, the minister said construction of the 198.85 metre-high tower in Elliniko – to be called the Riviera Tower – is expected to begin in a few weeks.

The tower is part of Lamda Development’s Ellinikon project, described as the largest urban redevelopment project in Europe.