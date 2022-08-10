Kavala police officer accused of shooting at migrants

A police officer accused of firing at and injuring two irregular migrants during an operation to arrest them in a forest appeared before a prosecutor in Kavala on Wednesday.

Late on Tuesday, the officer was part of a team of police who spotted a group of 30 people, including migrants and smugglers, disembarking from a truck that had been travelling on the old Thessaloniki-Kavala highway.

During the attempt to arrest the individuals, the police officer reportedly fired “warning shots.”

Of the nine migrants who were arrested, two were found to have suffered wounds from the shooting to the right shoulder and right arm, respectively.

The injured were taken to a Kavala hospital for first aid treatment.

The police investigation continues. [AMNA]