NEWS

Settlement evacuated in Thassos as blaze rips through forest

[Screengrab from the live camera of go-thassos.gr]

Residents of a village on the island of Thassos, in the north Aegean, were told to evacuate as a large wildfire that broke out in a pine forest on the east on Wednesday night continued to rage.

Residents of Kinira received a message via the 112 emergency number early Thursday morning to evacuate toward the village of Limenaria. 

The blaze started in a hard-to-reach area of the mountain shortly after dusk, making it impossible for fire dousing aircraft to fly. Early Thursday morning, the Fire Service boosted its forces, sending 102 firefighters with 33 vehicles and five teams operating on foot, while the army and volunteers have also mobilized. 

Some reports said that two volunteer firefighters were injured in the legs when a tree fell and received treatment at the local health center. 

