Messini man arrested for acid attack to face prosecutor

A 50-year-old man arrested on Wednesday for an acid attack on his former wife in a street of Messini, western Peloponnese, is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

The suspect, who wore a mask, approached the 49-year-old woman in the early hours of Wednesday as she was walking towards the business she works at and placed a cloth soaked in liquid over her mouth and nose. He then emptied a bottle of the same fluid onto her face and fled. Police arrested the man shortly after the incident.

Press reports identified the liquid as hydrochloric acid which the suspect later claimed he acquired at a local supermarket.

The victim is being treated at the General Hospital of Kalamata for severe, yet non-life threatening, injuries on her eye and face.