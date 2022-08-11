Trial for deadly 2018 Mati blaze to start Oct. 31

The trial for the 21 defendants implicated in the devastating wildfire at Mati, East Attica, in July 2018 that claimed the lives of 103 people, was set for October 31, more than four years after the tragedy.

The defendants, which include the man who caused the fire, former Attica regional governor Rena Dourou, regional mayors and officials, as well as civil protection, fire service and police officials, are to be tried for the offenses of manslaughter and bodily harm through negligence through dereliction of duty – all misdemeanors.

The trial is expected to last a long time due to the large number of defendants and witnesses.