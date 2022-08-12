Rain, storms forecast in coming days

Local showers are forecast on Friday in Macedonia, Epirus, Eastern Thessaly and possibly the central Ionian, which will intensify during the day.

The rest of the country will initially have sunny weather with a few clouds, which will gradually swell, bringing showers and local thunderstorms to most of the mainland, with the exception of Thrace, eastern central Greece, the eastern Peloponnese and possibly Rhodes.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, the temperature will drop slightly, mainly in the west, ranging from 20 to 34 Celsius in northern Greece.

Temperatures will range from 14C to 28C in Western Macedonia, 20-34C in central and southern Greece, 22-34C in western Greece, and 19-29C in Epirus.