Air ambulance missions soar

The number of air ambulance missions collecting patients is expected to hit a decade high following the increase in tourist traffic. Indicatively, on Wednesday August 3, a total 23 air ambulance flights took place from the Cyclades islands alone, while on the same day there were 11 water ambulance missions. From the beginning of the year until the end of July, air ambulances carried out 571 missions during which 721 patients were collected.

That is more than the number of patients evacuated by the same means throughout last year (640 patients in total). More than half of the air ambulance missions were carried out by the two planes and two helicopters donated to EKAB ambulance service by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.