15 fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv arrested in Greece

 THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police arrested 15 fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv after finding them in possession of smoke bombs, flares and firecrackers before a Europa Conference League match against Aris.

 Police said the fans, between the ages of 16 and 35, were detained ahead of Thursday’s match during a security check. The arrests were announced Friday morning.

 The fans were scheduled to appear before a prosecutor later Friday. Five of the suspects are minors, police said.

 Aris won the match 2-1 but Maccabi Tel Aviv advanced 3-2 on aggregate. [AP]

