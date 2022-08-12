NEWS

Akar: Greeks have ‘reached up to our noses’

With a map dating to 1832, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar launched a new round of attacks against Greece on Friday, accusing it of expansionism and aggression. 

“They have reached right up to our noses,” Akar noted, accusing Athens of escalating tensions in the region with its claims and alliances with foreign countries. 

He added that the theory of neo-Ottomanism is a Greek construct. 

Akar showed two maps of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean region, one of them from 1832. 

“So we are the expansionist and aggressive ones? That’s what everyone laughs at. Here is a reality. Since 1832 they have been expanding their territory… Who is the expansionist?” he said.

