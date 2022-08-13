NEWS

EODY: ‘No cause for concern’ over Langya virus

EODY: ‘No cause for concern’ over Langya virus

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) issued an update Friday on the Langya virus detected in China, stating that, for now, “there is no cause for concern.” 

It provided details about the virus, which can spread from animals to humans, stating that extensive research is still needed. 

So far it has reportedly caused fevers but no deaths. 

The symptoms of Langya henipavirus (LayV) in 35 patients in China include fever, fatigue, coughing, anorexia, headache, vomiting, as well as impaired liver and kidney function.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Monkeypox cases hit 48 in Greece
NEWS

Monkeypox cases hit 48 in Greece

Outbreak of flu cases on Cyclades
NEWS

Outbreak of flu cases on Cyclades

Covid cases dropping again in Greece
NEWS

Covid cases dropping again in Greece

Doctors struggling to cope on islands
NEWS

Doctors struggling to cope on islands

Greece failing to provide adequate geriatric care
NEWS

Greece failing to provide adequate geriatric care

Fire causes evacuation of Greek Balikli hospital in Istanbul
DIASPORA

Fire causes evacuation of Greek Balikli hospital in Istanbul