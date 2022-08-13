EODY: ‘No cause for concern’ over Langya virus

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) issued an update Friday on the Langya virus detected in China, stating that, for now, “there is no cause for concern.”

It provided details about the virus, which can spread from animals to humans, stating that extensive research is still needed.

So far it has reportedly caused fevers but no deaths.

The symptoms of Langya henipavirus (LayV) in 35 patients in China include fever, fatigue, coughing, anorexia, headache, vomiting, as well as impaired liver and kidney function.