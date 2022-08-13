NEWS

Tax inspector assaulted on Kefalonia

Tax inspector assaulted on Kefalonia
The head of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) has expressed his full support to a tax inspector who was attacked this week during the inspection of a pizzeria in Argostoli on the Ionian island of Kefalonia. 

Giorgos Pitsilis contacted the inspector and assured her she will be provided with all legal cover and support. 

“Our employees, our people daily compromise their physical integrity, trying to honor their oath, to serve the public interest and society. We are with them every moment. This kind of behavior must not go unpunished,” he said.

