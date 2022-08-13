NEWS

Violent officer arrested in Lamia

Violent officer arrested in Lamia
File photo.

A hospital in Lamia was still reeling in shock on Friday after a 44-year-old policeman, who was escorting a patient, punched a nurse in the face and kicked another one in the stomach, while threatening to kill the staff and burn down the premises. 

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, when, according to reports, the nurses were notified that a man, the officer, was screaming and swearing on the fifth floor. When they arrived, he attacked both nurses and was restrained by other staff. 

He was later arrested on charges of assault and disturbing the peace. 

