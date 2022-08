A firefighter was injured when a snake bit him as he was helping to put a fire out in Neapoli, at the Andravida-Kyllini municipality in western Peloponnese on Friday.

The man was transported to a local health center.

The fire, located in farmland and forest, does not threaten any residences, the Fire Service said. A total of 30 firefighters with 9 trucks and a ground team were on site when the man was bitten.

Of the 23 snake species in Greece, six are poisonous. [AMNA]