Six suspected human traffickers arrested

Police arrested six suspected human traffickers in northeastern Greece in five separate operations on Saturday.

In Rodopi, a man was arrested after police spotted him driving a truck with six undocumented migrants inside. It subsequently emerged that an arrest warrant for the man, who had no driver’s license, was pending for robbery.

On the road between Komotoni and the Bulgarian border, police gave chase to a man who was transporting five other migrants in a car. The car overturned but there were no injuries. Police arrested the two suspected traffickers.

The remaining three arrests took place in Evros, where one man was found with 9 undocumented migrant in his truck, another with three migrants in his car and a third with 14 migrants hidden in a truck.

The arrested individuals will be led before a prosecutor.

