NEWS

Seventeen face electronic fraud charges

Seventeen people the northern cities of Katerini and Goumenissa are facing charges relating to electronic fraud, following a police investigation into two incidents that cost their victims almost €40,000.

In the Katerini case, the victim had placed an online advert for the sale of an agricultural vehicle. The fraudster in the case contacted the man with an expression of interest in the machine. After managing to obtain the victim’s bank details and passwords, he transferred a total of €18,000 from the victim’s account to the accounts of seven individuals.

In a similar case in Goumenissa, which also started with an online advertisement for farm machinery, a fraudster managed to withdraw €21,300 from the account of his victim.

Crime

