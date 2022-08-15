Mitsotakis attends Dormition services at Tinos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended religious services for the day of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary on the island of Tinos Monday.

Mitsotakis arrived at 9 a.m. and was greeted by Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Chief of the General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros.

The Prime Minister boarded fast attack craft “Mykonos” and threw a wreath at sea in memory of the crew of cruiser “Elli” sunk by an Italian submarine on August 15, 1940, weeks before the two countries went to war.

Mitsotakis then attended the celebratory mass at the island’s cathedral.

“We celebrate today the Dormition of the Mother of God and we gather strength and faith to overcome, individually and collectively, the great difficulties…on this important day for Orthodox Christianity, the great challenge of our country is unity and dedication to the goals of the future, to stand by those with the greatest needs…we will remain faithful to the path we have chosen for a prosperous, self-assured, socially cohesive Greece,” Mitsotakis said afterwards.