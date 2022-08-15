NEWS

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services at Tinos

Mitsotakis attends Dormition services at Tinos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended religious services for the day of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary on the island of Tinos Monday.

Mitsotakis arrived at 9 a.m. and was greeted by Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos and Chief of the General Staff Gen. Konstantinos Floros.

The Prime Minister boarded fast attack craft “Mykonos” and threw a wreath at sea in memory of the crew of cruiser “Elli” sunk by an Italian submarine on August 15, 1940, weeks before the two countries went to war.

Mitsotakis then attended the celebratory mass at the island’s cathedral.

“We celebrate today the Dormition of the Mother of God and we gather strength and faith to overcome, individually and collectively, the great difficulties…on this important day for Orthodox Christianity, the great challenge of our country is unity and dedication to the goals of the future, to stand by those with the greatest needs…we will remain faithful to the path we have chosen for a prosperous, self-assured, socially cohesive Greece,” Mitsotakis said afterwards.

Religion Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Plan to split Hellenic Aerospace
NEWS

Plan to split Hellenic Aerospace

F-16 upgrade on course with letter soon
NEWS

F-16 upgrade on course with letter soon

Turkish UAV flies over Greek islet
NEWS

Turkish UAV flies over Greek islet

F-35 purchase procedures expedited
NEWS

F-35 purchase procedures expedited

US Congress delegation visits armed forces chief
NEWS

US Congress delegation visits armed forces chief

US Congress delegation pays official visit to chief of Armed Forces in Athens
NEWS

US Congress delegation pays official visit to chief of Armed Forces in Athens