Greece: Turkey trying to ‘weaponize migration’ with latest Evros incident

The recent incident at the Greek-Turkish border where dozens of migrants were stranded for days until Greek authorities rescued them “is yet another attempt by Turkey to weaponize migration, and possibly create a border issue as well,” the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.



On Monday, Greek police it found 35 Syrians and three Palestinians, among them one pregnant woman and seven children, who had been hiding in Greek territory after crossing the river from Turkey. According to their testimony, they were encouraged by Turkish military police to enter Greek territory, where they were eventually picked up.

The migrants had been trapped on the islet since August 7. After crossing the river on Monday, they were found in the Lavara area and taken to a Reception and Identification Center.