No fall pandemic measures planned

Health Minister Thanos Plevris expressed optimism on Wednesday that there will be no need to impose measures for the coronavirus pandemic in the fall, saying that if they are needed they will be mild.

Speaking to Skai TV, Plevris said, “We have treatment protocols, a vaccinated population and antiviral drugs.”

“This complete mix makes us optimistic that we will never again see compulsory and restrictive measures,” the minister added, noting, however, that the state is ready for the possible reintroduction of some mild measures, if need be.

“We are prepared to take measures if there are different dynamics. We expect new waves in the autumn. The feeling we have is that we won’t need to take measures, and if we do they will be of a mild nature,” Plevris said, while issuing a strong recommendation in favor of mask use, especially for vulnerable people, “because they are most at risk.”

The minister also appealed to people to get vaccinated, as he stressed that existing vaccines still protect against severe illness.

As for updated vaccines, he noted that Moderna’s and Pfizer’s are in the final stage of testing for Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. “We hope to have the vaccines within the year,” Plevris said.

