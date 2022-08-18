NEWS

Grevena man arrested for rape of teen

The local community in the northern Greek town of Grevena was reeling on Wednesday after police announced they had arrested a 28-year-old man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl.

According to what the girl reported to the authorities, the suspect, whom she knew, raped her in a nearby village early on August 15. The incident was reported on Tuesday afternoon, with the alleged perpetrator arrested later in the evening.

The 28-year-old was expected to appear before a prosecutor in Grevena.

Crime

