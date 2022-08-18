Turkey’s Abdulhamid Han starts drilling

Turkish drillship Abdulhamid Han has begun drilling at the Yorukler-1 well about 55 kilometers (34 miles) off the coast of Gazipasa, in Antalya province, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

“We are determined to follow up on the happy news from the Black Sea with new good news in the Mediterranean this time. With the sweat of our engineers and the prayers of our nation, may the fate of our ship be good and its drilling fruitful,” Donmez tweeted on Wednesday.

He said the ship arrived in the area on August 10.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the country’s newest and largest undersea hydrocarbon drill ship on August 9.