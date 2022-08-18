NEWS

Turkey’s Abdulhamid Han starts drilling

Turkey’s Abdulhamid Han starts drilling
[EPA]

Turkish drillship Abdulhamid Han has begun drilling at the Yorukler-1 well about 55 kilometers (34 miles) off the coast of Gazipasa, in Antalya province, Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said.

“We are determined to follow up on the happy news from the Black Sea with new good news in the Mediterranean this time. With the sweat of our engineers and the prayers of our nation, may the fate of our ship be good and its drilling fruitful,” Donmez tweeted on Wednesday.

He said the ship arrived in the area on August 10.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the country’s newest and largest undersea hydrocarbon drill ship on August 9.

Turkey Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ankara breaks summer moratorium
NEWS

Ankara breaks summer moratorium

Milder East Med scenario
NEWS

Milder East Med scenario

Turkey sends off new drill ship into eastern Mediterranean
NEWS

Turkey sends off new drill ship into eastern Mediterranean

Turkey sends new drilling ship to the Mediterranean
NEWS

Turkey sends new drilling ship to the Mediterranean

Athens braces for drillship’s departure
NEWS

Athens braces for drillship’s departure

Three possible routes of Turkish drillship
ABDULHAMID HAN

Three possible routes of Turkish drillship