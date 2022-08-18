Three bears found shot dead in Florina region

Three bears have been found shot and killed near Sklithro, a village southwest of Greece’s northern town of Florina, in the past month.

The death of the bears, a protected species, has been confirmed by Arcturos, a nonprofit group which works for the conservation of the brown bear and its habitat.

All three crimes were committed inside a Natura 2000 protected area, the group said, urging the authorities to investigate the crimes.

“The ongoing impunity will regrettably lead to more killings of protected species,” Arcturos said.