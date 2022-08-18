Total cases of monkeypox in Greece rise to 50

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece rose to 50 according to a report released by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday.

According to the report, all confirmed cases are men, aged 19-59, out of which 16 reported travelling abroad during the incubation period of the virus (32%).

It also noted that those affected by the virus have either fully recovered or are recovering in generally good condition.