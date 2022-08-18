Greek startups attracted 1 bln dollars in investments in 2021 says minister

The Greek startup ecosystem managed to attract 1 billion dollars in capital investments in 2021, Deputy Development & Investment Minister Yiannis Tsakiris said on Thursday.

“Greek startups stand out for their high innovation and human potential levels,” said Tsakiris in a post on social media.

Tsakiris also noted that in Greece the startup ecosystem is continuing to attract investors and to show signs of maturing.

The minister added that Greek startups have discovered additional funding through the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (EATE) and the Q-Equity program, which allocates nearly 400 million euros through the Recovery Fund to new funds in private equity/venture capital companies that will invest in Greek innovative enterprises.

The minister pointed out that the European startup ecosystem proved to be very resilient despite the war in Ukraine, creating 21 new “unicorn” companies (those with an assessed value of over 1 billion dollars) in the second quarter of 2022 alone, adding that there were a total of 187 new companies, which managed to maintain quarterly growth rates. [AMNA]