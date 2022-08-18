Fresh violations of Greek airspace by Turkish military
There was no letup in Ankara’s challenges to Greek sovereignty in the eastern Aegean on Thursday, as 10 Turkish Air Force fighter jets and a drone were reportedly involved in a total of 80 violations of Greek airspace, with four of them turning into overflights.
The first incident occurred at 4.03 p.m. when a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the island of Anthropophagi and then over Makronissi, at 19,000 feet.
A minute later, at 4.04 p.m. a second pair of F-16s flew over Anthropophagi at a lower altitude (14,000 feet).
Shortly afterward, at 4.10 p.m., a third pair of Turkish fighter aircraft flew over Kalogeri island at 24,000 feet.
The Turkish fighter jets were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters.