NEWS

Fresh violations of Greek airspace by Turkish military

Fresh violations of Greek airspace by Turkish military
[AMNA file photo]

There was no letup in Ankara’s challenges to Greek sovereignty in the eastern Aegean on Thursday, as 10 Turkish Air Force fighter jets and a drone were reportedly involved in a total of 80 violations of Greek airspace, with four of them turning into overflights.

The first incident occurred at 4.03 p.m. when a pair of Turkish F-16s flew over the island of Anthropophagi and then over Makronissi, at 19,000 feet.

A minute later, at 4.04 p.m. a second pair of F-16s flew over Anthropophagi at a lower altitude (14,000 feet).

Shortly afterward, at 4.10 p.m., a third pair of Turkish fighter aircraft flew over Kalogeri island at 24,000 feet.

The Turkish fighter jets were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters. 

Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey’s Abdulhamid Han starts drilling
NEWS

Turkey’s Abdulhamid Han starts drilling

Ankara breaks summer moratorium
NEWS

Ankara breaks summer moratorium

Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal
NEWS

Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal

Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey
NEWS

Israel says to restore full diplomatic relations with Turkey

State Department urges Turkey to ‘avoid transactions’ with Russian defense industry
S-400

State Department urges Turkey to ‘avoid transactions’ with Russian defense industry

Turkish official casts doubt on report of new Russian air defense sale
NEWS

Turkish official casts doubt on report of new Russian air defense sale