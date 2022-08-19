Turkish claims of Kurdish terrorist camp Greece dismissed as ‘provocative’

Recent statements by a Turkish minister that Greece is a “training center for terrorists” are “provocative and beyond all truth and reality,” Citizen Protection Takis Theodorikakos said on Friday.

He was responding to claims by the Turkish interior minister, Süleyman Soylu, who said Greece was training members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Lavrio, in southeastern Attica.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made similar allegations in February.

Theodorikakos countercharged that Ankara is instrumentalizing migrants by pushing them towards Greece’s borders.