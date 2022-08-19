NEWS

Man charged with arson over Thassos blaze jailed

[Intime News]

A 65-year-old male charged with arson over a large forest fire that broke out on the island of Thassos last week was jailed after testifying before an investigating magistrate and a prosecutor in Kavala, northern Greece.

Asked by journalists as he arrived at the court why he lit the fire, he said: “I started it so I could have a laugh,” and then added, “I will admit (the name of) the person I killed or, rather, will kill.” It was not clear what he meant by his latter comment and he didn’t elaborate.

He is expected to be transferred to Komotini prison.

 

Crime

