NEWS

Mitsotakis, Tsipras both active on social media

Mitsotakis, Tsipras both active on social media

Given the decisive role played by social media platforms in shaping public opinion today, especially among younger age groups, it comes as no surprise that Greek political parties and leaders are also following global trends, using them as a key means of communicating their messages. 

On Facebook, seen as the most “traditional” social media platform with mainly middle-aged and older users, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has 372,000 followers behind opposition SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras with 480,000 followers.

Interestingly, Instagram, which is the social media platform used predominantly by younger people in Greece, Mitsotakis has 324,000 followers compared to Tsipras’ 108,000. 

However, the leftist party leader has more followers on Twitter, with 628,000 – more than any other social media platform – compared to 373,000 for the prime minister. 

Media Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say
NEWS

Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say

Gov’t officials sue paper for homophobic front page
NEWS

Gov’t officials sue paper for homophobic front page

Turkish media say Mitsotakis putting up a ‘show’ with European encouragement
NEWS

Turkish media say Mitsotakis putting up a ‘show’ with European encouragement

Opposition MPs demand support for struggling newspapers
NEWS

Opposition MPs demand support for struggling newspapers

Omnibus bill on pensions for ethnic Greeks approved by parliament
NEWS

Omnibus bill on pensions for ethnic Greeks approved by parliament

SYRIZA says press amendment creates ‘dangerous framework of censorship’
NEWS

SYRIZA says press amendment creates ‘dangerous framework of censorship’