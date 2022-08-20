Mitsotakis, Tsipras both active on social media

Given the decisive role played by social media platforms in shaping public opinion today, especially among younger age groups, it comes as no surprise that Greek political parties and leaders are also following global trends, using them as a key means of communicating their messages.

On Facebook, seen as the most “traditional” social media platform with mainly middle-aged and older users, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has 372,000 followers behind opposition SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras with 480,000 followers.

Interestingly, Instagram, which is the social media platform used predominantly by younger people in Greece, Mitsotakis has 324,000 followers compared to Tsipras’ 108,000.

However, the leftist party leader has more followers on Twitter, with 628,000 – more than any other social media platform – compared to 373,000 for the prime minister.