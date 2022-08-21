NEWS

LED lighting on all main roads of Attica by year’s end

[Shutterstock]

Work is moving ahead to upgrade the lighting on the main roads of Attica, with the replacement of old energy-consuming lighting fixtures with modern low-consumption and high-efficiency LED lamps.

The new lighting has so far already been installed on main roads such as Amalias Avenue, Vassilissis Sofias Avenue, Kifissias Avenue, Pireos Street, Petrou Ralli Street, Varis-Koropiou Avenue, the Athens-Sounio road, Athinon Avenue and the new Athens-Corinth National Highway.

The project, which is part of the Regional Authority of Attica’s strategic planning for aesthetic, environmental and road upgrades to the metropolitan infrastructure of Attica, involves the installation of 23,790 LED lights on the most important avenues of Attica with a total budget of 36.9 million euros, with funding from the region, through the Attica Regional Operational Program 2014-2021.

Energy City Life

