Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will on Monday pay an official visit to Qatar.

At 11.00 a.m., Mitsotakis will be welcomed at a ceremony in the Amiri Diwan Hall.

At 11.15 a.m., delegations will hold talks, to be followed by a private meeting between Mitsotakis and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

At 12.30 p.m., the Greek PM will attend a formal lunch in his honor at the National Museum of Qatar. [AMNA]