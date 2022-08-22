NEWS

German tourist family attacked on Crete, search for perpetrators under way

A manhunt has been launched on the island of Crete to find the perpetrators of an attack at the weekend against a family of German tourists in the community of Mylopotamos.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, the family said the suspects started chasing them for no apparent reason when they were driving around Rethymno in their rental car. The driver of the offenders’ pick-up truck allegedly attacked them with a knife during the altercation that followed.

The incident has reportedly shaken the local community while it also prompted interventions by the ministers of Citizens’ Protection, who contacted the local authorities, and Tourism, who spoke with the victims.

Crime

