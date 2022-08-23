Alt FM Varvitsiotis to meet with Slovak Dep FM Klus on Wednesday

Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will meet with visiting Slovak Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Martin Klus on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at the Foreign Ministry at 11:30. After the end of the meeting the two ministers will make statements to the press (12:45).

The two ministers will exchange views on issues of European interest, such as the energy crisis and the green transition, the Recovery Fund and EU enlargement, the Western Balkans, the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, migration, the Conference on the Future of Europe as well as other regional and bilateral issues, the Greek foreign ministry said in an announcement on Tuesday. [AMNA]