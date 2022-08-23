NEWS

New regulation seeks to protect wildlife from poison bait

[File photo]

Local authorities must carry out checks for poison bait, conduct autopsies on wildlife suspected of dying as a result of poisoning and log all such incidents under a joint ministerial decision signed on Tuesday.

The regulation follows several incidents this year involving bears and vultures dying as a result of consuming prey that had been poisoned.

The rules also provide for the establishment of special units to patrol for poison bait. Five especially trained Belgian sheepdogs will be available for these patrols.

A single poisoned animal or other type of poisoned bait can lead to the mass killing – or even the local extinction – of a species, a phenomenon that is uncontrollable and in most cases goes unrecorded. It mainly affects carnivorous birds of prey like vultures, but also endangers mammalian species. [AMNA]

Environment Animal Protection

