PM reiterates that Greece stands by Ukraine

A municipal employee puts up Ukrainian national flags on lampposts to mark the Day of the State Flag, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine on Tuesday. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]

In a message to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reiterated that Greece “we will continue to stand by Ukraine.” 

Greece, he stressed “has stood unreservedly by Ukraine’s side from the beginning, consistent with its long history of resisting authoritarianism and those who abuse their power to impose their will on their neighbor.” 

Mitsotakis also referred to Russia’s occupation of Crimea six years ago and drew parallels with the Turkish invasion of Cyprus 48 years ago. 

“This wound is still open,” he noted.

