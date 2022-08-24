DIASPORA

Greek PM meets Sarbanes at Maximos Mansion

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday met with US Representative John Sarbanes at Maximos Mansion.

Mitsotakis thanked Sarbanes, a member of the Greek-American community, for helping promote Greece’s positions at US decision-making centers, government sources said.

Sarbanes reportedly acknowledged the status of Greece as a pillar of stability and security in the wider region.

Both sides affirmed that bilateral ties are at a historic high and that strategic cooperation has been deepened. [AMNA]

