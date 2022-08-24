NEWS

Greece reaffirms solidarity with Ukraine in message for Ukraine Independence Day

The Greek foreign ministry reaffirmed Greece’s solidarity with Ukraine and its commitment to the country’s sovereignty and independence in a message marking Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday.

“Today marks Ukraine’s Independence Day and six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On this occasion, Greece reaffirms its steadfast solidarity with Ukraine and its people as well as its commitment to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of all States. Stand with Ukraine,” the message said. [AMNA]

Ukraine Diplomacy

