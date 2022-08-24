NEWS

Ambassador Demiris confirmed as new chief of Greek intelligence service

[InTime News]

Ambassador Themistocles Demiris was confirmed as new chief of the National Intelligence Service by the Greek Parliament’s Special Permanent Committee on Institutions and Transparency at a closed-door hearing on Wednesday.

He was approved on the strength of ruling New Democracy deputies’ votes on the committee, as all opposition party deputies voted against his appointment.

Demiris replaces Panagiotis Kontoleon, who resigned in the wake of the phone-tapping revelations. [AMNA]

