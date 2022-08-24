Greece struck by almost 50,000 lightning strikes, 100 millilitres of rain

Large storms struck large parts of continental Greece and the islands of the Aegean for a second day on Wednesday.

According to the data of the National Observatory of Athens and meteo.gr, the station of Kavontoro recorded the most rain at 102 millilitres with Agios Stefanos recording the most in Attica with 63.

At the same time, the lightning tracking system Zeus identified 48,845 lightening strikes over Greece on Wednesday by 5 pm.