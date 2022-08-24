NEWS

Greece struck by almost 50,000 lightning strikes, 100 millilitres of rain

Greece struck by almost 50,000 lightning strikes, 100 millilitres of rain
[InTime News]

Large storms struck large parts of continental Greece and the islands of the Aegean for a second day on Wednesday.

According to the data of the National Observatory of Athens and meteo.gr, the station of Kavontoro recorded the most rain at 102 millilitres with Agios Stefanos recording the most in Attica with 63.

At the same time, the lightning tracking system Zeus identified 48,845 lightening strikes over Greece on Wednesday by 5 pm.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
National weather service issues storm warning
NEWS

National weather service issues storm warning

Lightning kills dozens of sheep in northern Greece
NEWS

Lightning kills dozens of sheep in northern Greece

Rainfall causes road closures in Athens
NEWS

Rainfall causes road closures in Athens

Minister urges caution during bad weather spell
NEWS

Minister urges caution during bad weather spell

Temperatures to edge down from today
NEWS

Temperatures to edge down from today

Searing temperatures expected over next three days in Greece
NEWS

Searing temperatures expected over next three days in Greece