Turkey repeats claim Greece harassed its jets during exercise

Turkey has reiterated claims that Greek fighter jets harassed Turkish warplanes during a tactical-level exercise in the Aegean.

Sources in the country’s Defense Ministry said that Greek F-16 aircraft harassed NATO AWACS reconnaissance planes and two Turkish F-16 aircraft taking part in the Nexus Ace exercise on August 24.

According to the same sources, the Greek pilots put the Turkish aircraft under a radar lock.

Greece denied similar allegations made by the Turkish Defense Ministry two days ago.