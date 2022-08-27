Turkish jets on track to smash airspace violation record

2022 is projected to be the worst in terms of Turkish airspace violations in 14 years, according to official data collected from January to July and seen by Kathimerini.

Indicatively, a total of 4,734 violations of national airspace occurred during this period, just 77 fewer than those recorded over the whole of 2019, when a record 4,811 occurred.

Moreover, 2020 was the year of record provocations in the Aegean Sea, with multiple violations of Greek territorial waters by Turkish Navy and Coast Guard ships.

Specifically, according to data from the General Staff, 3,215 such incidents occurred that year, compared to 2,202 in 2019.