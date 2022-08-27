NEWS

Turkish jets on track to smash airspace violation record

Turkish jets on track to smash airspace violation record

2022 is projected to be the worst in terms of Turkish airspace violations in 14 years, according to official data collected from January to July and seen by Kathimerini. 

Indicatively, a total of 4,734 violations of national airspace occurred during this period, just 77 fewer than those recorded over the whole of 2019, when a record 4,811 occurred. 

Moreover, 2020 was the year of record provocations in the Aegean Sea, with multiple violations of Greek territorial waters by Turkish Navy and Coast Guard ships. 

Specifically, according to data from the General Staff, 3,215 such incidents occurred that year, compared to 2,202 in 2019.

Turkey Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Akar issues fresh threats against Greece
NEWS

Akar issues fresh threats against Greece

Ankara resorts to fake news over violations
NEWS

Ankara resorts to fake news over violations

US lawmakers raise alarm on sale of S-400s, F-16s to Turkey
NEWS

US lawmakers raise alarm on sale of S-400s, F-16s to Turkey

Cavusoglu slams Greek lobbying campaign against F-16 sale
NEWS

Cavusoglu slams Greek lobbying campaign against F-16 sale

Turkish overflights in southeastern Aegean
NEWS

Turkish overflights in southeastern Aegean

State Department urges Turkey to ‘avoid transactions’ with Russian defense industry
S-400

State Department urges Turkey to ‘avoid transactions’ with Russian defense industry