NEWS

US Senator Menendez takes swipe at Turkey over East Med ‘aggression’

US Senator Menendez takes swipe at Turkey over East Med ‘aggression’
[Dimitris Peristeris/InTime News]

Turkey represents the most “persistent threat” in the Eastern Mediterranean, US Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, told an event at the University of Athens on Friday. 

“I expect the United States of America to hold [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan accountable,” he said in a speech after being awarded an honorary doctorate, accusing the Turkish president of seeking “aggression as a diversion from the dire failure of the horrific economic circumstances that afflict the Turkish people.”

“Despite its status as a NATO ally, Turkey challenges Greek sovereignty with provocative overflights in the Aegean Sea. Violating airspace with fighter jets is simply unacceptable behavior from any country. It is certainly unacceptable behavior from a NATO country,” said the US senator, one of the key forces behind bipartisan legislation boosting support for Greek-US military cooperation.

Menendez also referred to the continued Turkish occupation in the north of Cyprus as a “terrible stain on the history of Europe that must be resolved,” while accusing Erdogan of “bombast” during last year’s partial reopening of the fenced-off suburb of Famagusta in Turkish-occupied Varosha. 

The Turkish president’s celebratory stance was “just another reminder that he is not seriously interested in finding a tenable path forward,” Menendez said.

The US senator also took a swipe at Turkey over its relationship with Russia, accusing the government in Moscow of seeking to “secure military access to the Mediterranean as a means to threaten Europe’s southern flank.”

“We must, we must not let that happen,” Menendez stressed. 

“We must work together to ensure that he knows that the United States and the countries that value territorial integrity and freedom will stand with Greece and our allies,” he said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Turkey Diplomacy US

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism
NEWS

US promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism

Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal
NEWS

Menendez reacts to reports of new S-400 deal

Cavusoglu: Ankara to continue violations, overflights
NEWS

Cavusoglu: Ankara to continue violations, overflights

US House backs measure that would restrict sale of F-16s to Turkey
NEWS

US House backs measure that would restrict sale of F-16s to Turkey

Efforts afoot to de-escalate tensions
NEWS

Efforts afoot to de-escalate tensions

Officials from Germany, US, Britain, France and Turkey meet in Berlin
DIPLOMACY

Officials from Germany, US, Britain, France and Turkey meet in Berlin