US Climate Envoy John Kerry to visit Greece on Sunday and Monday

Special US Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will pay a visit to Athens on Sunday and Monday, where he will meet with government officials. 

The American official will be addressing efforts to reduce global emissions, decarbonize ocean-based shipping and continue the momentum of the Our Ocean Conferences, the US State Department said in a statement on Friday. 

Greece will be hosting the rotating Our Ocean Conference series in 2024.

Kerry will be in Greece en route to the G20 Climate and Environment Ministerial Meeting taking place in Bali on August 30 and September 1.

This trip will also be an opportunity to engage in discussions on climate cooperation ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) to be hosted in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on November 6-18, the State Department said. [AMNA]

