NEWS

Tsitsipas begins US Open bid

Tsitsipas begins US Open bid
[AP]

Greek fourth seed and Monte Carlo winner Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in his first match on the trademark blue courts of the US Open on Tuesday. 

The tournament remains a thorn in the side of the Greek champion, who has never got past the third round at Flushing Meadows. The 24-year-old Cincinnati runner-up appears rejuvenated following the addition of Australian former world No 8 Mark Philippoussis to his coaching team. 

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will open his US Open title defense on Monday against American Stefan Kozlov.

A year after reaching the semifinals of the US Open, No 3 Maria Sakkari of Greece will face Germany’s Tatjana Maria in the women’s singles. A two-time Grand Slam finalist, the 27-year-old is hoping to bounce back from a rather poor season.

Tennis

