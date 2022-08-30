PM to lay out the stakes in Thessaloniki

As the noise surrounding the wiretapping affair intensifies, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reportedly plans to highlight the strong dilemmas facing the country during his keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and send the message that the government will see out its four-year term in office.

The PM has reportedly dismissed suggestions for early elections, which were triggered by current secret and open polls showing that the government’s deterioration is under control, despite the explosive climate created by the wiretapping case. “The prime minister is not listening to the early election scenarios,” close associates say, stressing he remains firm on the option of taking the country to the next – double – election in the spring.

The aides note that if Mitsotakis were to heed the proposals for snap polls, he would be vulnerable to opposition accusations that he is attempting to “escape” the risk of new revelations in the wiretapping case. At the same time, he would be heading for a one-issue election period, dominated by the wiretapping case, which is deemed far from favorable for ruling New Democracy.

Moreover, early polls would make the PM appear to be putting his own political interest ahead of the country’s priorities.

According to reports, Mitsotakis plans during his speech at TIF, which will take place on September 10 and 11, to refer to the difficult winter that lies ahead due to the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices. His case is backed by the situation in Germany and the dramatic statements by foreign leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron. Against this background, it would therefore be foolhardy to lead the country into a double election.

He will also compare the performance of the ND government with the four years of the SYRIZA administration and will pose the dilemma of whether citizens want the country to continue moving forward or return to the pre-2019 period, underlining that “nothing is a given, but everything is at stake” across the entire spectrum of policies.

Mitsotakis will not only focus on the economy and tax cuts, as opposed to the over-taxation – especially of the middle class – imposed by SYRIZA, but will expand on issues such as migration and security, education reform, strengthening the public health system and continuing the country’s digital transformation.