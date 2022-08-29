Santorini gas station fined for fuel profiteering

A gas station on the popular island of Santorini was hit with a 5,000 euro fine for fuel profiteering on Monday by decision of Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

The fine was issued after checks by members of the Interagency for Market Control (DIMEA) established that the station was violating regulations on profiteering set out in 2021.

Additionally, the Development and Investments Ministry also announced that a warning was given to a gas station on the island of Skopelos to ensure that any differences between the purchasing and selling prices of its fuel would be more in line with what is in place a year ago.