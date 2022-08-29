NEWS

Santorini gas station fined for fuel profiteering

Santorini gas station fined for fuel profiteering
[AMNA]

A gas station on the popular island of Santorini was hit with a 5,000 euro fine for fuel profiteering on Monday by decision of Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis.

The fine was issued after checks by members of the Interagency for Market Control (DIMEA) established that the station was violating regulations on profiteering set out in 2021.

Additionally, the Development and Investments Ministry also announced that a warning was given to a gas station on the island of Skopelos to ensure that any differences between the purchasing and selling prices of its fuel would be more in line with what is in place a year ago.  

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Energy minister announces support for natural gas households
NEWS

Energy minister announces support for natural gas households

US reaffirms Cyprus’ right to exploit energy resources
NEWS

US reaffirms Cyprus’ right to exploit energy resources

Cyprus stoked about gas discovery’s EU prospect
NEWS

Cyprus stoked about gas discovery’s EU prospect

Greece to double power subsidies for households, businesses in September
ECONOMY

Greece to double power subsidies for households, businesses in September

Greek power subsidies to reach 1.9 billion euros in September, energy minister says
ECONOMY

Greek power subsidies to reach 1.9 billion euros in September, energy minister says

Group claims DESFA cyber attack
NEWS

Group claims DESFA cyber attack