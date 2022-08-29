FM Dendias receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias received US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday.
The two men had a fruitful discussion on boosting Greek-US cooperation on climate action and protecting the marine environment, the organising of the international Our Ocean Conference by Greece in 2024 and the broader developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to a post by the Foreign Ministry on social media. [AMNA]