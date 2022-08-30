Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked

The deputy mayor of the village of Grammeno in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, was fired on Monday after he reportedly tied a donkey to his car and dragged it for 700 meters, leaving a trail of blood on the road.

Village residents said the donkey was dragged by the vehicle after it collapsed as it was unable to keep up with the speed of the vehicle. The 70-year-old deputy mayor, who is also a livestock farmer, was arrested shortly after the incident on Sunday afternoon. He was conditionally released on Monday pending trial.

The donkey suffered injuries to its legs and abdomen. Local veterinarians said that its health has improved and it is able to stand up.