NEWS

Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked

Donkey abusing deputy mayor sacked
[InTime News]

The deputy mayor of the village of Grammeno in Ioannina, northwestern Greece, was fired on Monday after he reportedly tied a donkey to his car and dragged it for 700 meters, leaving a trail of blood on the road. 

Village residents said the donkey was dragged by the vehicle after it collapsed as it was unable to keep up with the speed of the vehicle. The 70-year-old deputy mayor, who is also a livestock farmer, was arrested shortly after the incident on Sunday afternoon. He was conditionally released on Monday pending trial.

The donkey suffered injuries to its legs and abdomen. Local veterinarians said that its health has improved and it is able to stand up. 

Crime Animal Protection

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US adds ‘Cryptoqueen’ to most-wanted list over alleged $4 billion fraud
NEWS

US adds ‘Cryptoqueen’ to most-wanted list over alleged $4 billion fraud

Lesser convictions upheld in Bakari Henderson death
NEWS

Lesser convictions upheld in Bakari Henderson death

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans
NEWS

Cyprus helps bust illicit sale of private data on Americans

Greece offers condolences over Texas school shooting
NEWS

Greece offers condolences over Texas school shooting

FM Dendias receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry
NEWS

FM Dendias receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry

US Senator Menendez takes swipe at Turkey over East Med ‘aggression’
NEWS

US Senator Menendez takes swipe at Turkey over East Med ‘aggression’